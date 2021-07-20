GKN accelerates development and testing of 800V e-drives

GKN Automotive says it is stepping up the development of its next-generation 800V e-drive technologies in response to what it sees as rapidly increasing global demand for electrified vehicles.

The company states that its systems are already at advanced stages of development and are now being tested in real-world conditions. The company is also working with various OEMs to make the drives production-ready. It notes that the improved system efficiencies as a result of operating at 800V will lead to increased driving range and could also lead to car makers opting to use smaller batteries, reducing vehicle cost, complexity and weight.

Liam Butterworth, CEO of GKN Automotive, commented, “Global demand for EVs is accelerating fast and now is the perfect time for GKN Automotive to underpin its leadership in e-drive systems through next-generation technologies.

“These high-tech 800V systems will create faster-charging cars with better battery range, improved driving performance and even greater efficiencies. GKN Automotive intends to continue delivering an increasingly electrified future.”