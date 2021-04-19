Genesis introduces its first EV

Genesis has unveiled its first EV model – the Electrified G80 – at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

The new EV comes as standard with an all-wheel-drive system, enabling the Electrified G80 to complete 0-96km/h in 4.9 seconds. It features the company’s Disconnector Actuator System (DAS), which can connect or disconnect a motor or driveshaft depending on the driving scenario, enabling a switch between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive to increase overall efficiency and reduce power loss. The efficiency of the Electrified G80 is said to be 4.3km/kWh (23.25kWh/100km) when the vehicle is equipped with 19in wheels.

Genesis says the maximum range per charge is more than 500km, and a 350kW rapid-charging feature will enable the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% capacity in 22 minutes.

The G80 offers a 400V/800V multi rapid-charging system that allows customers to use a variety of charging infrastructures. The driving motor and inverter can boost the level of voltage from 400V up to 800V, an optimized level for the system, to provide a more stable charge. This enables customers to use an 800V rapid-charging system without an additional converter, and also a 400V charger.

Electrification is one of the company’s key strategies, and Genesis aims to provide customers with an expanding EV portfolio in the future. Additional information regarding the Electrified G80 and its arrival in the USA and Canada will be announced later this year, alongside the North American specifications of the vehicle.