Gaussin and Microvast partner for next-gen skateboard platform batteries

Electric- and smart-transport specialist Gaussin is to partner with battery company Microvast on the supply of batteries for its next-generation skateboard road truck platform.

Gaussin launched its skateboard chassis for class 8 tractor or straight trucks from 18-44 tons back in April 2021. The platform can be equipped with either hydrogen or battery energy stores and is designed to be a versatile, rolling, modular platform that can be easily adapted to meet differing customer needs.

The skateboard platform is aimed primarily at traditional truck manufacturers and new entrants, alongside body builders and autonomous navigation software companies.

The companies will use the new collaboration to develop a series of skateboard truck platforms. Microvast can supply a wide range of different cell chemistries in its standard battery packs, which can fulfill a multitude of technical requirements in terms of power, energy density and cycle life.

Microvast batteries provide a high level of modularity and give Gaussin greater flexibility when designing its platforms and vehicles. The battery company believes that the fast charging, high energy density and safety attributes of its solutions will meet the ever-growing demand from logistics companies seeking to reduce charging times and extend the period between charges.

By mid-2021, the pair estimate that they will start building the first full electric and hydrogen prototypes for performance testing programs. Microvast will supply its off-the-shelf solution consisting of an MV-C battery pack, with a possible upgrade to the MV-I battery pack with an energy density of more than 180Wh/kg.

Gaussin’s hydrogen version of the road skateboard consists of a hybrid system that uses high-power batteries in conjunction with a fuel cell to provide an extended driving range of almost 400km.