GaN Systems agrees strategic partnership with USI

GaN Systems has announced a strategic partnership with ASE Technology subsidiary Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) to co-develop GaN power modules for the EV market. The agreement will also see USI acquire a minority share of GaN Systems as part of a growth capital round.

Stephen Coates, GM and VP of operations at GaN Systems, commented on the deal: “With today’s announcement, USI joins our ecosystem of partners working to bring leading GaN technology to EVs.

“Through this partnership, we bring together USI’s leadership in complex, high-power integrated modules with our high-reliability GaN semiconductor technology to build truly disruptive, game-changing modules for next-generation EVs. Building on our deep industry relationships with leaders like BMW, Toyota and Vitesco, GaN Systems and USI will work together to accelerate GaN adoption across the EV platform.”

GaN Systems and USI believe that a transition to GaN power modules will allow lower heat loss and improved voltage control in the power conversion process, enabling higher efficiency, increased vehicle range and greater performance.

“We are proud to partner with an industry leader like GaN Systems,” said JP Shi, SVP for strategic investment at USI. “We look forward to building optimized and highly efficient modules that will be the cornerstone of best-in-class DC-DC converters, onboard chargers and traction inverters.”