Futuricum, DPD Switzerland and Continental set new electric truck distance record

Private express and package service provider DPD Switzerland, e-truck brand Futuricum and tire manufacturer Continental have secured a new world record for the longest distance run by an electric truck without a charging stop: 1,099km.

This record was set by a Futuricum truck that DPD Switzerland had been using for six months in regional traffic. “For DPD Switzerland, we have converted a Volvo FH to an electric drive. The 19-ton truck now has over 680bhp and, with a capacity of 680kWh, the largest truck battery in Europe on board,” explained Adrian Melliger, CEO of Designwerk Products, the company behind the Futuricum brand.

The record was set on the high-speed oval at the Contidrom, Continental’s in-house test center near Hannover. In total, two drivers completed 392 laps in shifts of 4.5 hours each at an average speed of 50km/h, which is a realistic average value for everyday use.

Initially, the weather conditions were not ideal, with 14°C outside temperature and a ground temperature of 23°C. In addition, the wind blew at an average of 18km/h with gusts of up to 40km/h throughout the run. Nevertheless, after just under 23 hours, the partners were able to claim the record for the longest distance covered by an electric truck.

“We decided to invest in electric mobility at an early stage. The Futuricum truck has been traveling between the depot in Möhlin near Basel to the distribution center in Buchs/Zurich for about six months now,” said Marc Frank, strategy and innovation director at DPD Switzerland. “The e-truck can master the roughly 300km every day without any problems. We are proud that we have now been able to officially document our performance level.”