Ford plans seven new EVs for Europe by 2024

Ford has revealed details of a planned expansion of its EV product lines in the European market, headlining with the introduction of seven new models by 2024, covering passenger cars and light vans. “I am delighted to see the pace of change in Europe, challenging our entire industry to build better, cleaner and more digital vehicles. Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

Ford expects its annual sales of electric vehicles in Europe to exceed 600,000 units in 2026. “Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe,” noted Stuart Rowley, the Ford of Europe chair. “It’s also about the pressing need for greater care of our planet, making a positive contribution to society and reducing emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Starting in 2023, Ford says it will begin production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle – a medium-size crossover – in Cologne, Germany, with a second electric vehicle added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024. Furthermore, Ford’s top-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, the Ford Puma, will be available as an electric version made in Craiova, Romania, starting in 2024.

The Transit range will include four new electric models – the Transit Custom one-ton van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023, and the smaller, next-generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle following in 2024.

The all-electric crossover will reportedly break new technological boundaries for Ford and be capable of a 500km range on a single charge; the vehicle and its name will be revealed later in 2022.

To support its electrification plans, Ford, technology company SK On and Turkish conglomerate Koç Holding have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a new joint-venture (JV) business in Turkey, aimed at creating one of the largest EV battery facilities in the European region. The JV is to be located near Ankara and will manufacture high-nickel NMC cells for assembly into battery array modules. Production is intended to start as early as mid-decade with an annual capacity likely to be in the range of 30-45GWh.

Ford’s manufacturing plant in Craiova, Romania, will play a significant role in the company’s electric and commercial vehicle growth plans in Europe. In addition to manufacturing the electric Puma, the plant will begin producing the Transit Courier – a popular light commercial vehicle – and Tourneo Courier – a compact, multi-purpose vehicle – in 2023, with all-electric versions coming in 2024.