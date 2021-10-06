Fisker to establish specialty engineering division in the UK

US EV auto maker Fisker has announced the establishment of a UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. This newly created Fisker Magic Works operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio, developing futuristic design, technology and innovation.

The company also confirmed that former Aston Martin vice president and chief special operations officer David King will be joining as senior vice president of engineering to lead the new UK-based operation.

“We are on full speed to deliver four distinct vehicle lines by 2025, driving innovation forward and pushing radical new ideas into the global car market,” said Fisker CEO and chairman Henrik Fisker. “The Fisker Magic Works provides us with an opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles outside the confines of established industry segments.

“Bringing in David King further strengthens our engineering and creative expertise, and I’ve already assigned him two exciting projects which will showcase our capability in highly specialized materials and technologies designed especially for the eco-conscious automotive enthusiast.”

King brings more than 30 years of vehicle engineering and product development leadership experience. His accomplishments include the DB7 V12 Vantage and clean-sheet platform development resulting in the DB9 and Vantage. Fisker believes that David’s work on joint-OEM, rapid development platform-sharing projects with Ford, Jaguar and Daimler will prove particularly relevant to the company’s asset-light, compressed timeline philosophy.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to create a new engineering center dedicated to bringing amazing ideas to life,” said David King. “Having spent my career working on vehicles with high displacement gasoline engines, I am relishing working with the design and engineering freedom that electrification provides.”