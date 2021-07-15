Factorial Energy announces breakthrough capacity retention results for 40Ah solid-state battery

First-of-its-kind 40 Amp-hour (Ah) solid-state cell technology being developed by Factorial Energy has just undergone testing – with extremely positive and groundbreaking results. The initial round of cell cycle behavior testing at 25°C demonstrated a 97.3% capacity retention rate after 675 cycles.

Industry experts have to date struggled to scale up cell capacity of solid-state batteries. Factorial believes that the successful results of these cell performance tests prove it is leading the field in solid-state battery electric vehicle applications.

Furthermore, the testing marks a major performance milestone for Factorial’s technology as the company aims to get its products to market and continues discussions with auto makers on supporting the research and manufacturing of EV battery cells.

“Factorial’s initial cycle testing behavior proves that our solid-state battery technology is in advanced stages of development, offers superior levels of performance and is positioned to make a major impact on the battery market,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy.

“Scaling up cell capacity has been a major impediment for solid-state batteries and we are thrilled that our proprietary technology has broken through this critical performance barrier.

“We are proud to be the first company to announce a 40Ah solid-state cell performing at room temperature, and we’re working closely with our global leading strategic partnerships to bring the technology to the electric vehicle market.”

R&D at Factorial into solid-state battery technology aims to improve on the energy density, safety, charging rates and costs of existing batteries.