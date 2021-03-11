Environmental testing from FEV for electric powertrain components

Testing specialist FEV is now offering a complete electric powertrain testing service, enabling manufacturers to test a variety of components under a range of challenging environmental conditions that parts face during a vehicle’s lifetime.

Situated near Leipzig in Germany, the 42,000m² eDLP, or e-Dauerlaufprüfzentrum (e-Duration Test Center) is claimed to be the largest test facility in the world. It can carry out abuse testing alongside performance and durability tests, utilizing approximately 70 test systems. Fifteen stations are dedicated to common testing of high-voltage EV batteries, standard electronics and other common parts. FEV’s testing capability includes negative pressure tests, chemical testing and IP protection class tests. Standard vehicle components can also undergo testing at the eDLP.

The eDLP can run test rigs 24/7, ensuring customers have a continuous flow of information, and components are processed efficiently. Test runs can be followed live by clients via connected test benches; the same customers can then be present virtually when component findings are released or discussed.

When building the facility, FEV says it ensured testbeds and equipment would meet the requirements of ISO 16750 (road vehicles – environmental conditions and testing for electrical and electronic equipment) as well as UN Standard 38.3 for proving suitability for transport. The company says all of the test rigs meet or exceed the requirements set for testing standards in Europe, Asia and the USA.