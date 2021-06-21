Eneos and Ample partner to launch EV battery-swapping service

Eneos and Ample, a US-based startup in which Eneos is an investor, are to collaboratively launch an EV battery-swapping service in Japan.

Through the collaboration, both companies aim to develop an energy delivery service for EVs by creating a battery-swapping station to provide a fast and convenient way of changing batteries at an effective price point.

When the service launches, the duo say they will utilize Ample’s fully automated robotic battery-swapping technology. Then, in March 2022, Eneos plans to carry out a test project in Japan, which is expected to involve passenger cars and last-mile delivery companies.

With renewable energy becoming increasingly important, the swapping station will also be used as a large stationary battery. This will contribute to the optimization of energy utilization and the batteries can also be used as an emergency power source.