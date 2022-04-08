Electrified Automation unveils electric motor dyno

UK-based electric motor developer Electrified Automation has launched a new electric motor dyno that it says combines its latest performance testing technology with advanced monitoring software. The dyno has the capability to test electric motors between 24V and 144V and 0.5-60kw, and is a turnkey solution that its manufacturer states can be set up and fully operational within hours.

James Madge, head of automation at Electrified Automation, said, “Our technology delivers superior speed regulation and control, and is providing our customers with accurate and reliable data that is helping them maximize the performance and efficiency of their electric motors.”

The monitoring software that works alongside the dyno rig gives live speed, torque, voltage and power indictors as well as on-screen throttle control.