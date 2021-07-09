ElectricBrands reveals first electric XBUS prototype

Following three years of development, ElectricBrands has announced that its first fully functional prototype of the XBUS is to enter the next phase of production. The company revealed that the first series model of the modular universal vehicle will come off the production line in Itzehoe, Germany in mid-2022.

“The time is ripe for the XBUS,” commented Ralf Haller, the founder of ElectricBrands. “Looking at the growing congestion on the roads, bigger and bigger cars cannot be the answer. We need smart, versatile and sustainable concepts that preserve individual mobility and personal lifestyle for all of us – without exhaust emissions but with comfort, acceptable range and suitable speed, which is exactly where we’re going with the XBUS.”

The XBUS project aimed to design and produce a sustainable, lightweight electric vehicle by combining a multitude of technologies. The result is a modular universal vehicle that conforms to the L7e-B2 light vehicle class.

With a net weight of under 600kg, an electric drivetrain, three seats and peak power output of 56kW giving a top speed of 100km/h, XBUS has a range of 600km that can be extended when solar panels are fitted to the roof. Depending on which module is selected, the vehicle has a payload capacity of up to 1,000kg.

Two chassis options will be available: City and Off-Road, the latter featuring higher ground clearance.