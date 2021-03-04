Electric range-boosting battery upgrade for new Audi Sportback Q5 and other models

Audi has announced the introduction of its newest plug-in hybrid, the Sportback Q5, a part SUV and part coupe fitted with a TFSI e powertrain. The latest variant features increased battery capacity and extended range.

The powertrain consists of an electric motor and a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol combustion engine outputting 265ps and 370Nm of torque. A PSM (permanently excited motor) alone provides 105kW of power and 350Nm of torque when providing power to the quattro all-wheel-drive system through a seven-speed S tronic transmission. During normal driving scenarios, propulsion is biased toward the front wheels in aid of efficiency, with the rear wheels providing power when needed via an active center differential.

The electric motor is capable of retarding the vehicle with a force of up to 0.1g when the driver lifts off the throttle to coast to a stop, generating up to 25kW of power to the onboard battery. When the brakes are applied, energy regeneration from the motor can exert 0.2g of braking force and output up to 80kW to the battery. Hydraulic brakes are only used when heavier braking force is deemed necessary. An integrated charger can charge the vehicle’s battery to a maximum power of 7.4kW via a standard household plug in around eight hours; on-the-road charging is possible at public charging terminals via a standard mode 3 cable and type 2 plug. When running solely on the electric motor, the vehicle has a WLTP certified range of 59km.

Fitted beneath the luggage compartment floor is a lithium-ion battery with 104 prismatic cells, capable of storing 14.4kWh of energy – a total voltage of 381V. Temperature control is provided by a cooling circuit, connected to the air-conditioning system, which features a heat pump to scavenge waste heat from high-voltage components, capable of producing 3kW of heat energy and 1kW of electric energy that is then reused for interior climate control and vehicle efficiency. A low-temperature cooling circuit also features in the electric motor and power electronics system.

All TFSI e variants, including the Q5 Sportback, are available with two powertrain options, featuring slight differences in boost strategies: a 50 TFSI e quattro capable of 299ps and 450Nm of torque, and a 55 TFSI e quattro with 367ps and 500Nm.

Director of Audi UK, Andrew Doyle, said, “I’m proud of the fact that we produce some of the world’s finest internal combustion engines, but also delighted that in the new Q5 Sportback TFSI e models our experts have gone to even greater lengths to consign petrol power to the role of understudy. The significant increases in electric-only driving range made possible by the improved battery in these newcomers will bolster their environmental integrity and financial viability.”