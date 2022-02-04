Electreon wins tender for first public wireless charging road in the USA

The State of Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the USA, in conjunction with the state department Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), has awarded Electreon a tender to establish a wireless charging demonstration project, which will include a 1.6km wireless charging road and static charging stations,

The “Michigan Project” is expected to be launched in 2023 in the Detroit city district that also serves as Ford’s central transportation innovation district. The governor of the state of Michigan sees the wireless charging project as an important component in electrifying vehicle fleets and a significant part of the state’s transportation infrastructure construction program. The State Department of Michigan will provide US$1.9m in funding for the Michigan Project.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with a number of partner companies including Ford, which led the submission of a bid for the project in conjunction with Electreon. Jacobs will lead the road planning and support project management; energy company DTE will provide a connection to the electricity grid for the electric road; and Kiewit, one of the largest infrastructure companies in the USA, will support the planning and execution of infrastructure works.

Electreon will be responsible for providing the wireless charging technology under development and will lead the planning, implementation and operation of the project.