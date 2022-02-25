Eaton forms dedicated ePowertrain business unit

Power management company Eaton has announced that its Vehicle Group has formed a new ePowertrain business unit, which will focus on products from the company’s electrified vehicle (EV) transmission, reduction gearing and differential portfolios. It hopes that combining the product lines into a dedicated ePowertrain business unit will create synergies between its powertrain and EV experts and enables the Vehicle Group to offer its global customers solutions for commercial and light-duty EVs.

“Auto makers face many challenges when developing an EV powertrain, such as optimizing efficiency, weight, and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), and dealing with packaging constraints,” said Anthony Cronin, product director, EV Gearing and Differentials, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Eaton can help manufacturers overcome these challenges by utilizing our many years of experience and in-house capabilities in design, validation and manufacturing of high-precision, high-quality gearing, transmissions and differential solutions.”

Eaton’s portfolio of multi-speed transmissions includes 2-, 4- and 6-speed electrified commercial vehicle transmissions. Its Vehicle Group also offers a wide range of specialized differentials for EVs with performance comparable to differentials designed for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The range includes automatic limited-slip, automatic locking and electronic selectable locking differentials.

“Our new ePowertrain business unit can provide our customers with an optimized, integrated EV powertrain, which will help simplify their engineering development process,” Cronin added. “We will work with our global customers to determine the ideal combination of transmission, gearing and torque solutions that best meet their EV needs.”