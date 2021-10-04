Double-decker electric bus packs 400km of range

UK-based electric powertrain developer Equipmake and Spanish bus builder Beulas have introduced the Jewel E, an electric bus that is claimed to set new standards in range and efficiency. With battery options of up to 543kWh, it boasts the largest battery of any single-axle double-decker electric bus and the longest range too, capable of up to 400km on a single charge.

Under the skin lies Equipmake’s Zero Emission Drivetrain (ZED), which the company says is modular and scalable, enabling it to support different bus sizes. ZED is already being used in single-decker form on the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of an Equipmake partnership with manufacturer Agrale.

The Jewel E drivetrain makes use of Equipmake’s HTM 3500 motor used as a direct drive with no gearbox. Producing its maximum torque of 3,500Nm at 1,000rpm and offering peak power of 400kW, it is driven by a Semikron SKAI inverter with energy stored in a variety of customer-specified lithium-ion battery pack options of up to 543kWh, claimed to be the largest battery of any single-axle double-decker electric bus in the world.

The motor, inverter and battery are kept at optimum operating temperature by a water-glycol cooling circuit augmented by the capture of thermal energy to heat the interior in cold conditions. When the battery is depleted, it can be recharged at the depot overnight using a CSS DC charging point.

Specifically developed for demanding daily usage cycles, Jewel E is also claimed to be the first EV bus to meet the latest Transport for London (TfL) bus safety standard specifications and requirements for 2024, including enhanced safety features to give the public, drivers and passengers peace of mind. It is suitable for operation in London and the surrounding UK provinces.

The companies hope to be able to test Jewel E later this year, with in-service trials expected to take place in Q1 2022, ahead of the bus going on sale later in the year.

Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1k5JKi80XBI