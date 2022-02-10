Danfoss Editron begins production of electric motor for bus and heavy-duty applications

Danfoss Editron has successfully commenced mass production of its EM-PMI240-T180 electric motor at its Nanjing factory, located in the eastern Jiangsu province, China.

The EM-PMI240-T180 motor is said to be one of the most efficient on the market. It is specifically designed for electric or hybrid drivetrains in mobile work machines, buses and marine vessels. The motor features a power range of between 49kW and 122kW, a nominal range speed of 2,200rpm to 8,800 rpm and a maximum speed of up to 9,200rpm. It is the third product to be mass-produced at the Nanjing plant since its opening, following fuel cell air compressors and electric drive systems.

It took only eight months for the Danfoss Editron team to design and build the assembly line at the factory, including a robotic assembly line and an offline semi-automatic assembly line. In addition, it also implemented an entire digital traceability system to guarantee the quality control and efficient operation of the production process.

Commenting on the successful launch of mass production in Nanjing, Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’s Editron division, said, “The Nanjing plant is crucial for our rapidly growing electric motor business. Following the successful launch of the EM-PMI240-T180, we look forward to meeting even more customer needs around the world with our enhanced footprint and global reach.”