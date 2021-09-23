Cummins progressing with H2 combustion engine development

According to Cummins, its hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) program is ready to move ahead, with the development of a medium-duty 6.7-liter and a heavy-duty 15-liter engine. Based on next-generation platforms, the aim of the new hydrogen engines is to achieve zero carbon emissions, enhanced power density and improved thermal efficiency.

The company says that the development work will be accelerated following a £7.2m (US$9.9m) funding award from the UK government, provided through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), recognizing the potential for H2-ICE to play a major role in decarbonizing commercial trucks and construction equipment from 2025 onward.

Designated as the APC18 Brunel Project, the technical readiness work will expand on Cummins’ experience from its existing H2-ICE program and recent proof-of-concept testing. Planned development of the 6.7-liter hydrogen engine will, it says, focus on medium-duty truck, bus and construction applications, such as excavators and wheel loaders.

The new 15-liter platform offers the potential to bring hydrogen gas-fueled engine capability to long-haul trucks and other heavy-duty applications.