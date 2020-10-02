BorgWarner strengthens EV capabilities

BorgWarner has announced the completion of its acquisition of Delphi Technologies, a move which its states will improve its capabilities in the production and development of electrified powertrains.

Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO, BorgWarner, commented, “Through this combination, BorgWarner is even better positioned with a more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading propulsion products and systems across combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. We expect that the combination will also strengthen our commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses.”

According to BorgWarner, the combined company will offer its customers a suite of integrated and standalone offerings of power electronics products (including high voltage inverters, converters, onboard chargers and battery management systems) and capabilities (including software, systems integration and thermal management).

Additionally, BorgWarner noted that Delphi Technologies’ breadth of combustion propulsion products complements its portfolio of products, which is focused on clean technologies to increase efficiency and performance of modern combustion vehicles.

Furthermore, the adding of Delphi Technologies’ commercial vehicle and aftermarket business results in more balance across light vehicles, commercial vehicles and the aftermarket.