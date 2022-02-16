BorgWarner secures multiple supply contracts for EV and hydrogen powertrain systems

BorgWarner has announced a number of new contracts to supply low-emission powertrain technology to a variety of OEMs in the automotive and off-highway markets.

First up, its high-voltage generator inverters are to be used in an undisclosed manufacturer’s electrified vehicle architecture to charge the main batteries. The power-dense inverters use BorgWarner’s Viper family of scalable power modules coupled with enhanced thermal designs to allow continuous operation at 70% of peak current, whereas typical applications provide only 40-50% of peak current continuously. Additionally, the use of SiC power switches helps make the inverters more efficient than traditional silicon-based inverters.

“BorgWarner is extremely proud to secure this contract and continue building upon our collaborative and long-standing relationship with this customer,” said Dr Stefan Demmerle, president and general manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “We are eager to continue providing scalable, energy-efficient and sustainable mobility solutions to support our customers as they shift toward fully electrified vehicle technology.”

The company has also secured a contract with a Chinese luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) brand to supply its integrated drive module (iDM) equipped with a compact 800V silicon carbide (SiC) inverter and hairpin electric motor. The 800V iDM220 once again features the Viper power module. This deal represents BorgWarner’s first 800V iDM project worldwide. The drive module consists of electric motor, inverter and gearbox, offering high integration and efficiency, and covers power requirements from 160kW to 300kW with peak wheel torque up to 5,300Nm.

BorgWarner is also expanding its efforts into hydrogen combustion and was recently awarded its first hydrogen injection system production program, destined for an off-road application with a European construction equipment manufacturer.

“This business win strengthens the longstanding relationship with our customer. We’re glad to provide them with the full hydrogen injection system, including fuel injectors, rail, electronic control unit and system integration,” said Davide Girelli, VP and GM, BorgWarner Fuel Injection Systems. “BorgWarner’s offerings in the electric mobility segment have increased immensely in the last few years. Investing in the development of hydrogen applications is a further step toward creating a broad portfolio of clean and efficient propulsion technology.”