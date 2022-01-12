BorgWarner invests in battery specialist Qnovo

BorgWarner has made an investment in Qnovo, a privately held, Silicon Valley software and controls company. BorgWarner is the lead investor for Qnovo’s multi-million-dollar Series-C capital raise.

The powertrain specialist stated that Qnovo’s focus on battery health measurement and fast charging will add to BorgWarner’s capacity to increase its battery solutions portfolio. For example, Qnovo’s intelligent software offers multiple benefits, including predictive safety measures, faster charging and extended battery life. Furthermore, its software implements adaptive charging algorithms and predictive tools in an application that runs on AutoSAR or an equivalent vehicle operating system.

“BorgWarner sees a great opportunity with our strategic investment to collaborate with Qnovo, allowing us to leverage its advanced battery management software in our electrification portfolio,” said Harry Husted, BorgWarner’s CTO. “We look forward to partnering with Qnovo as they enter the automotive industry to provide battery solutions to the electric vehicle market.”

Qnovo, based in Newark, California, states that is committed to fundamentally improving the user experience by reimagining batteries and how they are managed. This is achieved by augmenting battery chemistry with the company’s battery management intelligence software to enhance battery safety, enable fast charging, expand longevity and increase capacity utilization without compromise.