BorgWarner enters licensing agreement with PolyCharge America

BorgWarner has agreed a licensing agreement with PolyCharge America, strengthening its inverter capabilities. This deal secures BorgWarner exclusive rights to bring the PolyCharge NanoLam capacitors in-house at BorgWarner’s Singapore facility for use in the company’s extensive selection of inverters.

“We are constantly assessing our technology portfolio and existing partnerships for potential opportunities to strengthen our technology offerings,” said Dr Stefan Demmerle, president and GM, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “This licensing agreement bolsters our relationship with PolyCharge, aligns with our comprehensive electrification strategy, and complements our inverter portfolio.

“Because the high-voltage inverter market is growing rapidly, given the critical role they play in electrified propulsion, our ability to condense packaging size and weight through PolyCharge’s capacitors will give our customers a significant advantage.”

PolyCharge’s NanoLam capacitors – which is are self-healing, prismatic in shape – utilize super-thin polymer dielectric layers, enabling high-power inverters to be smaller, lighter and more tolerant to high temperatures.

Compared with traditional polypropylene DC-link capacitors, PolyCharge NanoLam products promise significantly higher energy density, higher ripple current ratings and lower inductance, allowing more efficient and higher power density inverter systems.

“The team at BorgWarner has been instrumental in getting NanoLam technology to the point where it is today,” added Steven Yializis, COO and director of PolyCharge America. “This agreement is a testament to BorgWarner’s commitment to sustainable mobility as well as a major step in achieving PolyCharge’s mission of ‘A NanoLam Capacitor in Every Vehicle’.”