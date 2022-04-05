BorgWarner acquires Chinese e-motor expertise

BorgWarner has completed its acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll’s e-motor business. The acquisition is expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s vertical integration, scale and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors while allowing for increased speed to market.

Based in Tianjin, China, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology e-motors for use in light vehicles, which it supplies to the Chinese OEM market. It has nearly 400 full-time employees and brings with it manufacturing equipment design capabilities and proven automation expertise to customers in China.