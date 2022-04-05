Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»BorgWarner acquires Chinese e-motor expertise
Electric Powertrain Technologies

BorgWarner acquires Chinese e-motor expertise

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

BorgWarner has completed its acquisition of Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll’s e-motor business. The acquisition is expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s vertical integration, scale and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors while allowing for increased speed to market.

Based in Tianjin, China, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology e-motors for use in light vehicles, which it supplies to the Chinese OEM market. It has nearly 400 full-time employees and brings with it manufacturing equipment design capabilities and proven automation expertise to customers in China.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.