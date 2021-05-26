BMW commences production of 5th gen battery systems

According to BMW, production of its fifth-generation high-voltage batteries and battery modules for use in the iX and i4 models is now underway at its Competence Centre for E-Drive Production in Dingolfing, Germany. The company says it is also increasing production capacity for its fifth-generation electric motors, which have been built in Dingolfing for the iX3 since 2020, and which will also power the BMW iX and BMW i4.

“We expect at least 50% of the vehicles we deliver to our customers worldwide to be electrified by 2030. To achieve this, we are relying on our extensive in-house drivetrain expertise. We are increasing capacity at existing drivetrain production locations – like here in Dingolfing – and developing capabilities at others – like recently in Regensburg and Leipzig,” explained Dr Michael Nikolaides, SVP, production engines and e-drives at BMW.

BMW notes that it is investing more than €500m (US$610m) in expanding production capacity for e-drives at the Dingolfing location alone between 2020 and 2022. From 2022, the plant will produce e-drives for more than half a million electrified vehicles. In total, the company will invest around €790m (US$964m) in expanding capacity for electric powertrain components at its Dingolfing, Leipzig, Regensburg and Steyr locations between 2020 and 2022.

BMW notes that the output and energy content of drive units and high-voltage batteries of its fifth-generation eDrive technology can be flexibly scaled. This means they can be optimally adjusted to suit different model variants. Furthermore, a standardized production process for battery modules has been developed so that different module variants can be produced on the same production line.