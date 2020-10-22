BMW accelerates electric drive capacity

Auto maker BMW has announced an expansion of its Germany-based production facilities for electric drives.

From 2021, battery cells for high-voltage batteries will be coated at the group’s Regensburg plant and complete high-voltage batteries will be produced there from 2022. Michael Nikolaides, head of planning and production engines and e-drives for the company, commented, “Electric mobility is substantially driving growth for the BMW Group and this development is also reflected in our e-drive production. In 2020, we went full throttle on e-drive production.”

In July, the company opened its Competence Center for E-drive Production in Dingolfing and also doubled the production capacity of high-voltage batteries with a second plant in China.

“Now Regensburg will see battery component production added in 2021, followed just a year later by high-voltage battery production. All of this demonstrates that we are consistently ramping up the production of e-drives,” stressed Nikolaides.

“From 2021, BMW Group Plant Regensburg will not just produce electrified vehicles, but also e-drive components,” added Frank Bachmann, director of BMW Group Plant Regensburg. “We are investing over €150m (US$177m) by 2022 in high-voltage battery production as well as the necessary components. A total of at least 300 future-proof jobs will be created in this new area of production until 2024.”