Bentley commits to EV future

Luxury car maker Bentley Motors is to accelerate its Beyond100 strategy, committing to the launch of five new electric models, at a rate of one a year from 2025. The company has also released details of a £2.5bn (US$3.5bn) investment in EV production, with the new models to be built at its headquarters in Crewe, UK.

Ahead of the new all-EV models, Bentley is due to launch the Flying Spur PHEV in 2022, as well as five additional derivatives, and it is anticipated that more than 20% per cent of the company’s sales in 2022 will come from Bentley’s hybrid cars.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, commented, “Simultaneously accelerating our Beyond100 strategy and securing BEV production at Crewe, alongside a £2.5bn investment, makes this a major landmark in Bentley’s 102-year history. It is a shining light for the Bentley family, our suppliers and partners, as well as the automotive industry and UK manufacturing as a whole.

“This latest announcement regarding Bentley’s Beyond100 plan confirms the initiation of a major transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralizing our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

