Battrion and Jagenberg Group collaborate on production line technology for ultra-low resistance graphite anodes

Swiss battery company Battrion has teamed up with German roll-to-roll production specialist Jagenberg Converting Solution to supply anode pilot and GWh-production lines utilizing Battrion’s ‘Aligned Graphite’ technology for lithium-ion batteries. The technology is said to improve the performance of the negative electrode in a lithium-ion battery and enable faster charging than traditional graphite anodes.

By equipping Jagenberg’s electrode coating lines with Battrion’s technology, ultra-low resistance negative electrodes with controlled graphite particle orientation can be produced, which can be used as a drop-in replacement in fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. Battrion states that by improving the microstructure of negative electrodes, it is able to reduce the charging time of lithium-ion batteries by up 50%.