Audi to increase electromobility investments

Audi has revealed plans for R&D and property investments totaling close to €37bn (US$42bn) between 2022 and 2026. Consequently, advance payments will increase, particularly for future vehicle projects. The OEM has earmarked €18bn (US$20bn) for electrification and hybridization alone. From 2033 on, the Audi brand will be fully electric.

As part of the OEM’s commitment to electrification, Audi is now road testing an urban premium charging concept in Nuremberg, Germany. The Audi charging hub targets customers without charging options at home and is geared toward managing possible future peak demand. The Audi charging hub opens for customers on December 23.

The pilot location offers reservable high-power charging stations and a directly adjoining lounge area. Second-life lithium-ion batteries taken from dismantled development vehicles function as energy storage systems, while photovoltaic modules on the roof provide additional green energy.

“The current round of planning reflects our accelerated future trajectory,” explained Jürgen Rittersberger, member of the board of management for finance and legal affairs. “Based on this investment planning, the focus of our advance payments until 2026 is quite clearly on consistently implementing the roadmap with a comprehensive product offensive of fully and partially electric models.”