Audi to cease most IC engine production in 2033

Production of Audi’s final clean sheet combustion engine model will start in just four years, according to CEO Markus Duesmann. From 2026, all new models released onto the global market will be powered purely by electricity. As part of its strategic realignment, the company is accelerating a transition to e-mobility and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

“Through our innovative strength, we offer individuals sustainable and carbon-neutral mobility options,” said Duesmann. “I don’t believe in the success of bans. I believe in the success of technology and innovation.”

Duesmann did note that the exact timing of the combustion engine’s discontinuation at Audi will ultimately be decided by customers and legislation. Additionally, the company expects to see continued demand in China beyond 2033, with a supply of vehicles with combustion engines manufactured locally.

By 2025, the brand aims to have more than 20 e-models in its lineup. “With this roadmap, we are creating the clarity necessary to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age. We’re sending the signal that Audi is ready,” added Duesmann.

However, the company says it will continue investing in the development of the combustion engine right up to its final discontinuation, further improving existing generations to achieve greater efficiency with major customer benefits. As such, one thing is for sure: “Audi’s last internal combustion engine will be the best we’ve ever built,” Duesmann concluded.