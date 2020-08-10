Audi reveals plans for integrated e-tron vehicle dynamics brain

Audi has revealed an update to a future vehicle dynamics computer that will control up to 90 chassis components – both electric and mechanical – on forthcoming e-tron models. The new control unit is said to be around 10 times more powerful than current equipment, and is intended to make greater use of brake energy recuperation.

The future of the Electronic Chassis Platform (ECP) links chassis systems such as electromechanical Active Roll Stabilization (eAWS), the predictive active suspension and Dynamic All-wheel Steering (DAS). In future Audi e-tron models, the integrated Brake Control System (iBRS) emphasizes the fact that efficiency will become the German marque’s third variable in chassis development alongside ride comfort and sportiness – with a large focus on recuperating energy typically lost by braking.

The integrated vehicle dynamics processor is said to handle longitudinal and lateral dynamics control as well as energy and powertrain management: recuperating energy during a braking event, determining the damper compression rate within milliseconds and keeping the vehicle precisely on track – all at the same time. Audi’s development objective for future chassis generations is to strive toward greatest efficiency possible.

The system will suit Audi’s diverse model portfolio with modular usability for different types of powertrains – covering ICE-powered, hybrid or electric vehicles – as well as front, all-wheel or rear-wheel drive systems for electric models. As a result, the central vehicle dynamics computer will also enable function-on-demand features. Its precise data computation is intended to execute the requirements of advanced driver assistance functions.

Chassis technology development at Audi is said to emphasize intensified interlinking of individual mechatronic chassis components and vehicle functions using smart electronic control. The current version of the Electronic Chassis Platform (ECP) made its debut in the Audi Q7 in 2015. Today, it interlinks the individual component assemblies of the chassis systems in Audi’s mid-size, full-size and luxury models.

Due to this smart ECP interlinking of chassis technologies that have undergone continuous further development, such as permanent quattro all-wheel drive, the adaptive air suspension and Dynamic All-wheel Steering, Audi has forged a successful link between superior ride comfort and high-level driving dynamics.