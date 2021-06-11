Atlis puts first AMV fast-charge battery cells into production

Atlis Motor Vehicles, an Arizona-based startup mobility technology company, has begun production of its AMV battery cell at its headquarters in Mesa. The company is developing its own battery cells and packs to power 300-, 400- and 500-mile range batteries for its planned XP platform and XT pickup truck. It claims that these will be the first in the industry to charge in less than 15 minutes, with a commercial launch planned for Q4 2021.

The company has created a Z-fold, tabless, prismatic cell design and says it is taking a unique approach to the battery management system. Significantly, the cells are heated to a high temperature at the beginning of the charge to prevent dendrites (lithium formations that can grow inside the battery and cause cell failure), then cooled rapidly at the end to increase the lifetime of the cell.

Partnering with Clemson University in a three-year master research agreement, Atlis has been conducting extensive research at the Clemson Nanomaterials Institute (CNI) with CNI founder and director Apparao Rao and his team. The cells utilize custom coatings to strike a balance between energy and power density and will be scaled to fit a variety of vehicle classes. Coupled with a special mechanical construction, these coatings are claimed to lead to optimized energy capacity and reduced charging time.

Cell details

Chemistry: Nickel magnesium cobalt (NMC)

Low cobalt utilization

Tabless anode and cathode prismatic design

Proprietary construction for optimal thermal performance

Size: 32Ah

Energy density: Greater than 500 Wh/L

2,000 rapid charge cycles

Designed for high-duty-cycle, heavy-duty-use cases

“We have reached a new milestone this week with the production of our AMV battery cells, and this is the first cell designed specifically for the automotive industry,” said company CEO Mark Hanchett. “Over the next few months, we will begin the testing and validation phase as we look to commercially launch the AMV cell with our partners in Q4 2021.”

Atlis plans to produce all the cells needed to power its electric work trucks that will debut in late 2022. However, it also sees a path to help create a more robust US-based battery supply chain and has plans to source to a variety of companies within the transportation industry.

“We know battery development will be critical in the coming years as interest in electric vehicles increases,” added company president Annie Pratt. “By building battery cells in-house, Atlis is securing its own battery supply chain while also providing ultra-fast-charging batteries to companies in niche markets who are currently struggling to secure their own supply from top battery suppliers.”