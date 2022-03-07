Aston Martin to develop bespoke batteries with Britishvolt

Aston Martin and Britishvolt, which is looking to develop a UK-based battery manufacturing presence, have signed an MoU to develop cells for the luxury marque’s upcoming electric models.

According to the companies, a joint research and development team from Aston Martin and Britishvolt will design, develop and industrialize battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system. The two organizations will work together to maximize the capability of cylindrical high-performance cells being developed by Britishvolt for use in performance Aston Martin electric vehicles.

Aston Martin’s electrification roadmap will see the company field its first plug-in hybrid – the mid-engine supercar Valhalla – in early 2024. By 2026, Aston Martin hopes that all of its product lines will have an electrified powertrain option, with a target for its core portfolio to be fully electrified by 2030.

Aston Martin sees the collaboration with Britishvolt as complementary to its strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz. The company notes that any investment will be funded by existing capital expenditure commitments to developing electric vehicles. Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, commented, “This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business. Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.

“Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options. We are proud to be partnering with a UK-based, low-carbon battery manufacturer as part of our ambition to be a leading sustainable ultra-luxury business, with a commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative’s Net-Zero Standard.”