AMG strengthens development ties with Mercedes-AMG F1

Mercedes-AMG and the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team have reached an agreement for greater transfer in the development of powertrain technologies, providing the high-performance passenger vehicle brand with improved access to future-oriented, electrified technologies.

The increased cooperation will allow faster knowledge and technology transfer between Brackley, UK, and Affalterbach, Germany. “Through the close exchange we can use a multitude of experience and technologies from Formula 1 in our performance hybrids for the road,“ explained Jochen Hermann, a member of the management team at Mercedes-AMG.

AMG first joined forces with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in 2012. The latest example of the collaboration is an electric turbocharger system, which will soon feature in AMG production models.

There is also close cooperation with regard to sharing experiences with simulation technology and battery and hybrid operating strategies. High-performance battery cell and cooling technologies are expected to be next to make the transition from Formula 1 to production vehicle application.

