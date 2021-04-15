Aeristech completes funding round for high-speed motor technology

Aeristech, a UK-based developer of high-speed electric motor and controller technology, has announced the close of a £5.15m (US$7.1m) private funding round led by investors Sabien Technology, Vela Technologies and SAIC Venture Capital.

The funding round is aimed to bolster the company’s investment in the development of e-boost technologies for hydrogen fuel cell, hybrid-electric and internal combustion engine powertrains. This will include expanding the company’s engineering and design teams, adding new test cells and investing in R&D. Aeristech states that its technologies mean it can deliver electric motors that are smaller, lighter and faster accelerating than comparable units.

Richard Wall, executive chairman of Aeristech, commented, “As the world takes action to reduce emissions from transport and deliver new forms of mobility, such as hydrogen powered vehicles, it will need new and better electric motor technologies. This is where Aeristech is focused on making a difference through our innovative solutions. We are pleased to welcome Sabien Technology, Vela Technologies and SAIC Venture Capital as partners as we invest to make it possible.”