Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Virtual ‘Live’ – opens next week!

Next week (February 3 & 4, 2021) will see the first-ever Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Virtual ‘Live’, a free-to-attend, two-day, online conference set to reveal how the traditional automotive powertrain has a long future ahead of it when developed and advanced beyond its current brief and design constraints. The conference features expert speakers from Danfoss, Cummins, FEV, Ford and Mahle Powertrain, among many others.

Brought to you by the publisher of Engine+Powertrain Technology International and the organizer of The Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Symposium, the virtual conference takes place next Wednesday and Thursday, February 3 and 4, 2021, providing participants with a fantastic opportunity to network and share experiences, ask questions and discuss important industry developments.

Staged after a highly challenging and disruptive year, this exclusive event will provide a much-needed platform for engineers and engine developers to engage with speakers and suppliers about the research and technology that is essential for sustainable ICE development, and present future concepts and technologies for the IC engine.

Dedicated sessions across the two days include: Post-Pandemic Automotive Industry; Engine Development Beyond the Bounds of Current Technology; Effective Lubricants; The Transition to Euro 7 and Reduction in CO2 Emissions; Diesel Powertrains; Heavy Duty Vehicles; Future Mobility; Advanced Components and Materials; and Stepping Away From Fossil Fuels – all followed by live discussions and Q&A.

With speakers drawn from across the industry, participants can look forward to an insight-packed agenda, with Ewa Abramiuk-Lété, secretary general of Sustainable Fuels; Professor Sam Akehurst of IAAPS – Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems; Graham Conway, principal engineer at Southwest Research Institute; and Punch Torino’s program manager and chief engineer Roberto Golisano among just some of those due to present this February.

Click here to view the full program and speaker list; and register – for FREE – now!