Review: First ever Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Virtual ‘Live’

The first-ever Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Virtual ‘Live’ – a brand-new, two-day, online conference exclusively dedicated to discussing and debating the future of gasoline, diesel and alternative-fuel IC engines – has been acclaimed a resounding success by attendees, speakers and sponsors alike.

Over 1,950 attendees registered to take part, exchanging more than 1,200 messages while discovering the latest developments and case studies from over 50 expert speakers and six sponsors.

After a highly challenging and disruptive 2020, this exclusive online event offered a convenient, safe and secure platform for automotive engineers and powertrain professionals to connect and engage with speakers and suppliers to discuss the research and technology essential for future ICE development.

Delivered by UKi Media & Events – publisher of Engine + Powertrain Technology International and organizer of The Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Symposium – the Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Virtual ‘Live’ took place on February 3 & 4, 2021, and featured speakers from Danfoss, Cummins, FEV, Ford, Mahle Powertrain, Sustainable Fuels and IAAPS – Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems, among others.

Dedicated sessions across the two days included: Post-Pandemic Automotive Industry; Engine Development Beyond the Bounds of Current Technology; Effective Lubricants; The Transition to Euro 7 and Reduction in CO2 Emissions; Diesel Powertrains; Heavy-Duty Vehicles; Future Mobility; Advanced Components and Materials; and Stepping Away From Fossil Fuels.

Overall, attendees particularly welcomed the opportunity to discover the latest trends and innovations, to network before, during and after the conference, and to view presentations for up to three months after the event.