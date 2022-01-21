Rouven Mohr appointed chief technical officer at Lamborghini

Automobili Lamborghini has announced organizational changes in its research and development department. Rouven Mohr has been appointed chief technical officer at the Italian OEM, leaving his role as head of verification/validation whole vehicle at Audi in Germany.

As part of this change, Maurizio Reggiani – who was appointed CTO in 2006 – assumes the position of vice president motorsport at the company, taking responsibility for the next strategic direction of Lamborghini’s entire motorsport division.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, commented, “Maurizio Reggiani has been behind every fundamental decision that has enabled this company to achieve today’s records.

“He was the father of Lamborghini’s most successful models, from the Aventador to the Urus, from the Huracán to the Countach LPI 800-4, models that have become icons in the history of this brand or will soon become so.”

Mohr joined Audi in 2008 within the R&D Department as testing engineer for chassis durability, before being appointed head of project management whole vehicle for Audi A3, TT, Q7 and Q8 models in 2014.

In 2017, Mohr moved to Lamborghini, where he spent two years as head of whole vehicle development, overseeing the development of the Aventador, Huracán and Urus models, before returning to Audi as head of energy and weight-management.