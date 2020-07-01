PSA appoints new head of powertrain and chassis engineering

Christian Müller, currently managing director of engineering at Opel, has been appointed the new head of powertrain and chassis engineering at Groupe PSA, effective August 1. He will succeed Alain Raposo who has served in this position since May 2018.

Meanwhile, Marcus Lott, currently VP of body in white, equipment and materials engineering and an Opel/Vauxhall engineer since 1994, will become the new head for R&D for the two brands and a member of the Managing Board of Opel Automobile effective August 1.

Nicolas Morel, executive vice president, research and development, Groupe PSA, said, “I am delighted to work even closer with Christian Müller who is a leading and recognized powertrain expert in the automotive industry. And I congratulate Marcus Lott on his new position. With his many years of engineering experience, he will make a decisive contribution to successfully developing further the Opel/Vauxhall brands and the group’s Engineering Center in Rüsselsheim.

“These management decisions clearly demonstrate how closely integrated our engineering teams work together. German engineering competence will continue to play a key role in the Groupe PSA.”