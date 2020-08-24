New head for GKN’s electrification business

GKN Automotive has announced Dirk Kesselgruber as president of its ePowertrain division, stating that he will be tasked with boosting its rapidly expanding GKN eDrive business.

He will report directly to GKN Automotive’s chief executive officer, Liam Butterworth, and joins the company from Schaeffler AG, where he was president of the Chassis Systems business. His move to GKN follows more than 20 years of experience in senior roles in the global automotive industry, including posts at BMW, TRW Automotive and ZF.

Butterworth said of the appointment, “Dirk is joining GKN Automotive at a crucial time for our business. Our advanced systems for electrified vehicles, combined with significant investments in people and technologies, have already put us in a market-leading position. But we intend to go further, both with our products and expanding our customer base. Dirk has the experience, expertise and leadership qualities to help us achieve that.”