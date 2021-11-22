Matthew Hole appointed CTO at Morgan

The Morgan Motor Company has appointed Matthew Hole as its new CTO; he will also fulfill the newly created role of head of electrification. Hole will start at Morgan with immediate effect and report directly to Steve Morris, chairman and CEO. Morgan says it sees his appointment as crucial in its ongoing transition toward electrification and the development of its future electric vehicles. Hole will be responsible for all engineering and design functions of the business.

Hole commented, “I am relishing the opportunity to help transition Morgan Motor Company toward an electric future, at what is a hugely exciting point in the marque’s 112-year history. Morgan has a tradition of innovation and has remained true to its core values for generations, and I am confident that these values can be strengthened as we implement EV technology. As an engineer, it’s a fascinating challenge that carries a significant weight of responsibility, not least because of the significance of the Morgan brand.”

Hole is an acknowledged electrification specialist with huge experience in the development of EV powertrains for a range of automotive manufacturers. He succeeds Graham Chapman, who has been appointed COO.

Morris concluded, “We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the Morgan family, joining us as chief technical officer. Matthew will lead our energized and passionate team of engineers and designers who are already hard at work developing future Morgan sports cars. Electrification is a vital milestone – and one that presents opportunity for Morgan. I firmly believe that an electric Morgan that remains handcrafted, bespoke and – most importantly – exciting to drive represents a compelling offer in our ever-changing industry and something that we look forward to embracing.”