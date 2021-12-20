Hyundai R&D head Albert Biermann announces retirement

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has announced that Albert Biermann, head of research and development division for the Group, is retiring. The 65-year-old will continue to act as an executive technical advisor for the Group and will be based in Europe.

As an executive technical advisor, Biermann will advise on development of new products and on future technologies. He will also support the development of electric performance vehicles, while passing on his expertise to the team at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center.

“It has been a tremendous pleasure and honor for me to work for HMG and lead our engineering division to become a ‘second-to-none’ R&D center in the entire automotive industry,” noted Biermann. “Now, our vehicles stand out apart from the competition in many aspects and embody our strong engineering expertise and commitment.”

Biermann joined the Group as executive vice president and head of vehicle testing and high-performance development in April 2015 following 31 years at BMW. Based at the R&D Center in Namyang, Korea, he led development of new Hyundai, Genesis and Kia models, and oversaw engineering projects relating to ride and handling, safety, reliability and the mitigation of NVH.

In addition, Biermann also played a key role in the establishment of the Hyundai N high-performance vehicle sub brand. In 2018, he was named president and head of R&D at HMG.

“Thanks to Albert’s tireless efforts, unwavering dedication and prodigious passion for the company, we have been able to achieve many great accomplishments across our vehicle line-ups that it would be impossible to name them all,” said Euisun Chung, executive chair, HMG. “His commitment to delivering the very highest engineering standards has played a key role in our Group becoming a global automotive leader.”