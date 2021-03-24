Engine + Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»Gregor Gries takes over as head of development at Bugatti
Appointments

Gregor Gries takes over as head of development at Bugatti

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Bugatti’s head of powertrain development, Gregor Greis, has been given the role of head of technical development by the OEM. One of the first Bugatti employees in the company’s modern era, Greis became head of powertrain development in 2004.

“With Gregor Gries, we have an experienced engineer as head of technical development,” explained Stephan Winkelmann, president at Bugatti. “There is no other employee in the company who has been so deeply involved in development as he has, or for so long. So I am delighted that he will now be responsible for and driving forward other projects at Bugatti.”

Gries has been involved in the development of powertrains, engines and associated components since 1990, and in 1997 became the technical project manager for the W18 engine. By 2001, Gries and his colleagues had modified the engine design and developed a W16 engine.

“I will never forget the first run of the engine on the test bench,” noted Gries. “At that time there was no engine test bench suitable for this power output, so in the end we developed one ourselves.

“To see the W16 running flawlessly and reach its full power was a terrific and extraordinary feeling, just like the first time driving over 400km/h. It was proof that our ideas and calculations worked in practice.”

Since then, Gries has been responsible for developing the 8-liter W16 engine, including the components and control unit, the gearbox and powertrain, and the cooling and exhaust system.

In his new role, Gries hopes to innovate further: “We will continue to initiate more projects in the future and to push the bounds of what is considered feasible. I look forward to this challenge.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Matt joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 after seven years of living and working in Dubai. He has been a journalist for over a decade and has worked for a wide range of publications, including Rolling Stone, Time Out, iQ and Loaded. After starting out on the automotive team as deputy editor of Engine Technology International, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International and Transmissions Technology International, he has been an editor since 2015, and began editing Tire Technology International in 2018. In 2020, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Tire, Professional Motorsport World, Electric & Hybrid Marine Technology International and Crash test Technology International.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.