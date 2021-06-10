Former Tesla and Daimler exec Herbert Kohler joins Elaphe’s advisory board

In-wheel motor specialist Elaphe says appointed ex-Tesla board member and Daimler VP Herbert Kohler to its advisory board. “Elaphe is honored to welcome to our team such a revolutionary contributor to the global e-mobility movement,” stated company CEO Gorazd Lampic.

Kohler started his career at Daimler as a PhD student, worked his way up the ranks through production, engineering and marketing and sales to the senior management of the Daimler group. In 2000, he took over the body and powertrain research division as vice president.

In 2006, he was appointed head of Daimler’s Group Research & Advanced Engineering – Vehicle and Powertrain. For five years, starting May 2009, he served as a director of Tesla Motors, helping to bring electric propulsion to the mass market.

Today, Kohler works for several national and international think-tanks in the field of mobility and devotes his time to the students of Stuttgart University as a professor and mentor.