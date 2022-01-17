First Hydrogen signs Steve Gill to head up automotive development

Canada-based First Hydrogen has appointed Steve Gill as director of its UK operations and as CEO of its automotive division. Gill has extensive experience as an executive, board director and consultant in the automotive industry, specializing in powertrain technology and transport decarbonization.

Previously, he was director of power engineering at Ford of Europe and a board member of Ford Technologies. In his new role, Gill will be overseeing the development of the company’s hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light and medium commercial vehicle business (LCV), which is currently developing and constructing two MAN hydrogen fuel cell road-legal demonstrators with AVL Powertrain UK and Ballard Power Systems.

Gill spent 19 years with Ford Motor Company, leading strategic programs delivering innovative technology into volume production for Ford and its partners, including Jaguar Land Rover and the PSA Group (Peugeot/Citroën). He was responsible for powertrain products for Ford Europe (conventional and electrified powertrains) and led a team of 2,000 engineers throughout the UK, Germany and Turkey. Technologies developed included Ford’s first series hybrid powertrain for commercial vehicles, its first mild hybrid technology for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and the multi-award-winning three-cylinder EcoBoost engine.