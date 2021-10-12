Cosworth appoints new COO

Digital and business transformation specialist Stephen Dyke has been appointed by Cosworth into the newly created role of chief operations officer (COO) to support the company’s growth within the transportation technology sector.

Dyke joins Cosworth from engineering firm Ricardo, where he spent two years as managing director, leading the company’s automotive and industrial offering across EMEA. He was also chair of the EMEA board, as well as statutory director of Ricardo UK, so brings to Cosworth recent and relevant credentials in the fields of automotive, commercial, defense, marine, aerospace and energy sectors.

Prior to his work with Ricardo, Dyke was responsible for leading data and digital transformation within Amey, EY and Network Rail, as well as running the transportation and logistics business at CSC, now known as DXC Technology. Underpinning his career, Dyke spent over 20 years in the Royal Air Force (RAF), during which time he studied electronic systems engineering at Cranfield University. Intelligence and data have always played a critical role in his career, whether planes, trains or automobiles, using a passion for tech-enabled transformation to help translate business needs into sustained organizational change.

Upon his appointment, Dyke commented, “Cosworth is an exciting business and much broader in its capabilities than many yet know from the outside. Since joining, I have learned more about our high-performance engineering and an opportunity to scale the company’s suite of offerings into new sectors and geographies.

"Speaking to Hal and the executive team, I got a clear understanding of the company vision, to take Cosworth's golden thread of internal combustion engine technology, electronics and software, and use them to drive a future of sustainable and intelligent mobility."

